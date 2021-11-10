ROSE HILL [ndash] Funeral services for Mr. William Hank Smith will be held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at James F. Webb Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Chancelor officiating. Hank Smith rode off into his final sunset in Tallassee, Ala. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Hank was a colorful characte…