FILE -Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's sedimentation basins in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Mississippi's capital city has been awarded a tranche of federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure. The infusion of funds arrives after flooding-induced breakdowns at Jackson's main water treatment plant in late August left 150,000 people without running water for several days.