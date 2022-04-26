Southern Strike

featured
Funeral arrangements are currently incomplete for Meridian native, Leon M. Bailey Jr., 74, of Ripley, Miss., who passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022.
A Celebratory visitation/gathering, for Karen Sue Cluts, 58, will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home - North. Visit www.webbstephens.com to view the register and sign the guestbook.
