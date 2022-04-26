Southern Strike

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Lebbert, an aircraft maintenance specialist with the 621st Contingency Response Wing, marshalls an A-10 Thunderbolt II to support ramp operations by the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during Southern Strike 2022 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport on Monday. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training such as air dominance, maritime air support, and close air support for the full spectrum of conflict.

 
U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Renee Seruntine

U.S. Army special operations Soldiers with 2d Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group, 1st Special Forces Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, participate in medical evacuation training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi April 24. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict.

 

