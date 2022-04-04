Screenings can change a child's life. In Mississippi, most young kids don't get them

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.