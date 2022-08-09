Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks photo

Christopher Halley of Brookhaven holds the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, the fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997 by three pounds.

This is the second Blue Catfish state record broken this year, according to the MDWFP. In April, Eugene Cronley of Brandon landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish using a rod and reel. That fish and the previous trophy record were all caught from the Mississippi River near Natchez.