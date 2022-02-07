A Pelahatchie woman could face up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty Monday to using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office said Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, admitted to using the internet, her cell phone and the social media application “Whatsapp” in an attempt to hire an assassin.
The assassin Sledge hired, however, was actually an FBI agent.
“On Nov. 1, 2021, Sledge met in Brandon, Mississippi, with the individual she thought was the assassin she had hired in order to provide an additional payment and to provide additional information concerning her intended victim,” the news release read. “The intended victim was ultimately unharmed. Following her arrest, Sledge waived her rights and admitted to her role in the murder-for-hire plot.”
Sledge is scheduled to be sentenced May 16 at 9 a.m. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.