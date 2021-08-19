Nursing shortage leads MSDH to authorize paramedics, EMTs to care for patients at hospitals

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs speaks about the need for the 32-bed Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's parking garages, as an additional tool to fight the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, on the Jackson, Miss., campus. The field hospital joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at UMMC in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)