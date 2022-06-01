The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is officially underway, and ends November 30. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds residents, businesses and community organizations across South Mississippi to have a preparedness plan in place before a storm threatens the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“Each year, you can count on the threat of a hurricane along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “It’s a good idea to start preparing for hurricane season now, and free resources from MDOT can help you get started. We encourage all Mississippians to take advantage of these helpful resources and make a plan.”
The 2022 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide is an essential resource during hurricane season. The guide features information such as evacuation routes, contraflow information, radio coverage areas through Mississippi Public Broadcasting and important contact information for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and bordering state DOTs and highway patrols. Vital information on shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources are included.
You can order a free copy today at GoMDOT.com/maps. Guides are available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Also available are children’s hurricane activity books, state maps and more.
If a hurricane forces an evacuation along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it’s important for residents to have a plan in place. Evacuation routes will likely see a sudden increase in traffic volume. Motorists should allow ample time to get to their destination safely.
For more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.
During the storm, the public can stay updated on live travel and weather information 24/7 with MDOT’s free travel resources. Visit MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.
Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter along with the hashtag #HurricanePrep this hurricane season.
