MSDH works to educate public on monkeypox threat

The Mississippi Department of Health is asking the public to be vigilant as the state reported its first case of monkeypox.
In a press briefing Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Mississippi’s first monkeypox case was identified Monday, and more cases were anticipated.
“It is likely we will see additional cases of monkeypox in the state,” he said.
Monkeypox, Byers said, is a viral infection that spreads through skin-to-skin contact with infected people, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
Transmission is also possible through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated items.
Byers said the virus has a 1-2 week incubation period and will initially present as flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes, and later develop as a painful rash. An infection usually lasts about 2-4 weeks.
“A person is contagious as long as they have that rash,” he said.
Currently, Byers said, the state has a very limited supply of monkeypox vaccines, which are being given to exposed individuals identified through the state’s investigation. The vaccine, he said, can prevent infection if given within four days after exposure.
“By preventing them from developing an infection, we can prevent potential infection down the line,” he said.
The state’s current stock of vaccine is enough for about 300 people, Byers said. The initial round of vaccine distribution, he said, targeted areas with high monkeypox transmission, and while the CDC is working to expand the distribution, it is not clear how many doses will be available.
“We do expect additional doses, but we don’t know how many we will receive,” he said.
Mississippians who believe they’ve been exposed to the monkeypox virus or begin exhibiting symptoms are urged to contact their medical provider. Those presenting with a rash should isolate, Byers said, and avoid sharing towels, dishes and other items that could transfer the infection.
