The Mississippi Department of Health on Thursday announced it was expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to those deemed high risk for infection.
In a news release, the department said monkeypox vaccinations would be available to those 18 years or older who have had close, intimate contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox or who identify as gay, bisexual, transgender or other men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous partners or attended an event where monkeypox may have been transmitted.
Mississippi has received only a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine, and the shots are only available at county heath departments in Lauderdale, Lee, Panola, Leflore, Lowndes, Adams, Hinds, Forrest and Harrison counties.
MSDH said it had detected a total of 11 cases of monkeypox in Mississippi and expects case numbers to rise. Although anyone can contract monkeypox, the health department said the majority of cases have been found among men who have sex with men.
“While anyone who is exposed to monkeypox through close person-to-person or intimate contact may become infected, most of the cases being seen in this outbreak are among individuals who are gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
Residents at risk for monkeypox are advised to avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who may be infected and receive the vaccine if eligible. If a new, unexplained rash develops, MSDH advises residents to isolate at home and contact their healthcare provider to be tested.
Those who believe they meet the criteria for the monkeypox vaccine can contact the Monkeypox Call Center at 1-877-978-6453 to determine if they are eligible for the vaccine and to set an appointment at their local heath department.
For more information about monkeypox, visit healthyms.com/monkeypox.
