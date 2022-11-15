Students at Millsaps College will have opportunities to engage in a broad range of research, community programming and courses of study, thanks to a new partnership established between the college and the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute.
Under the partnership, the Institute will be housed on the Millsaps campus and offer internships for students to work directly with the Institute in the areas of African American history, creative writing, economics, government and politics, health and exercise science, and peace and justice studies.
“Our newly refined vision statement affirms our dedication to producing ‘informed, creative thinking and versatile citizens who are career-ready, civically-minded, and dedicated to a life of learning, service and meaning,’” said Rob Pearigen, president of Millsaps college. “Hosting the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute on the Millsaps campus will be an important component in how we live into that statement.”
The Institute sees great promise in the partnership and the possible collaborations with the college’s students, faculty and staff.
“We are humbled by the generosity of the Millsaps campus community and excited about the considerable potential for innovative and creative interactions across backgrounds, generations, and communities,” said Marino A. Bruce, Ph.D., MSRC, M.Div., and chairman of the MMEI Board of Directors. “We at the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute look forward to collaborating with students, staff, and faculty to co- create an environment for intellectual diligence, respectful discourse, and mutual learning.”
The college will provide space for the Institute in John Stone Hall.
