As hurricane season begins, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds residents that contraflow could be implemented in the event of a powerful hurricane.
“Thanks to MDOT’s advance preparation for the possibility of contraflow, our crews are ready in the event a strong storm threatens the Gulf Coast,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We want everyone to remain safe in an emergency situation, and that includes the safety of our citizens and our neighbors in Louisiana.”
Contraflow would turn all four lanes of Interstate 59 and Interstate 55 traffic northbound from Louisiana through just south of Brookhaven and Hattiesburg. Interstate entrance ramps would be closed but exit ramps would remain open until congestion dictates them to be closed. MDOT crews would assist with implementation by placing traffic signs to direct drivers and barriers to close off entrance ramps.
To implement contraflow, it must be requested by the governor of Louisiana and approved by the governor of Mississippi. The mandatory evacuation of the greater New Orleans area can occur as a result of Category 3 or greater hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.
To download the 2022 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide, which includes information on contraflow and hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.
Stay updated on road conditions at MDOTtraffic.com by downloading the MDOT Traffic mobile app.
As MDOT monitors the tropics, you can follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #HurricanePrep to stay up to date.
