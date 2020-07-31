The Mississippi Department of Transportation offers resources to help Mississippi residents prepare for hurricanes.
To help residents prepare their evacuation plans, MDOT provides the MDOT Traffic mobile app, a hurricane evacuation kit checklist and the 2020 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide in English, Spanish or Vietnamese, according to a news release.
The Hurricane Evacuation Guide features information to assist in developing a preparedness plan such as evacuation routes, contraflow information, radio coverage areas through Mississippi Public Broadcasting and contact information from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and bordering state DOTs and highway patrols, according to the news release. Resources include information about shelters, pet care, lodging and travel.
The MDOT Traffic mobile app provides real-time traffic conditions throughout the state and will be used to publish emergency alerts directly to users.
The hurricane evacuation checklist provides a list of recommended items to include in evacuation kits including flashlights, a first aid kit, non-perishable food to last 14 days and more. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, residents should also plan to add items such as face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfecting wipes to help keep everyone safe, according to the news release.
To download the Hurricane Evacuation Guide and the full hurricane evacuation kit checklist, and for more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes. Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter along with the hashtag #HurricaneStrong this hurricane season.
