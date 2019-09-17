The League of Women Voters of Mississippi is participating in the national League’s project Vote411.org as a guide for voters for the Nov. 5 general election.
The Guide, representing the first time the League has covered state-level house and senate races, informs the public about the candidates and their stances on issues affecting Mississippians, according to a news release from the League.
The Voter Guide may be accessed from the League’s website, lwv-ms.org (found near the top of the home page) and from vote411.org. The interactive tool allows voters to enter their street address to find their candidates and select one for each state-wide and state-level race. Upon clicking Finish, voters have choices to print a sample ballot as well as get text or email, according to the news release.
The League, a nonpartisan organization with nearly 100 years of experience, has a reputation for presenting thorough and impartial election information.
The League asks users to report any errors and omissions to lwvmississippi@gmail.com.
