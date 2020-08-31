The Department of Defense is asking members of the military community who have recovered from the virus to consider becoming a coronavirus convalescent plasma donor.
Donors through Sept. 30 are eligible for a $25 e-gift card that can be redeemed at many popular retailers, according to a news release from Keesler Air Force Base.
The plasma collected through the department’s COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program will be used to treat critically ill patients, support the development of an effective treatment against the disease, and maintain mission readiness, according to the news release.
Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and be symptom-free for 14 days.
Eligible donors who have recovered from the virus may contact the Keesler Blood Donation Center, 228-376-6100 or militarydonor.com, to make an appointment. Whole blood donations are also accepted. Donations will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies, and if found, the donor will be contacted, according to the news release.
For more information, visit www.health.mil/ConvalescentPlasma.
Because of current base access requirements, only those who already have access to military facilities are eligible for this program. Eligible donor groups include active duty, reserve, National Guard service members, their family members, military retirees, civil service employees, and government contractors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.