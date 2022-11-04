A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was sentenced on Nov. 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.
According to court documents, on or about June 26, 2021, Cotton was in a vehicle fleeing law enforcement when he stopped and fired a rifle multiple times at law enforcement vehicles, causing bodily injury to a federal law enforcement officer who was in the performance of his official duties. Cotton was subsequently taken into custody and admitted to his illegal actions when he pleaded guilty on July 1, 2022.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Murray prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.