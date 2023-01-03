A Jackson man has pleaded guilty to waving a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and special agent Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to court documents, Tyrese Antwon Linson, 23, brandished a pistol during a nighttime robbery of a motel in the Jackson metro area.
Things quickly turned sideways when Linson became angry with the motel clerks when his reservation did not appear in their computer.
As a result, Linson pulled a pistol and demanded money from the clerks. Linson was taken into custody shortly after the robbery. Robbery is a crime of violence, and it is contrary to federal law to brandish a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
Linson pleaded guilty on December 20, 2022, to a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(c)(1)(A), which criminalizes the use or carrying of firearms in relation to crimes of violence or drug trafficking crimes.
Linson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28, 2023, and faces a minimum penalty of seven years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The Jackson Police Department and the FBI are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham is prosecuting the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.