'Human issue, not political': Medicaid expansion ballot drive begins

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.