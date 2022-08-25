How Biden's student debt relief plan will affect Mississippians

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi... Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Chunky River Near Chunky affecting Newton and Lauderdale Counties. Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. Leaf River At Hattiesburg affecting Forrest County. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chunky River Near Chunky. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water begins to approach Boyettes Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Thursday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. && Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Chunky River Chunky 22.0 22.9 Thu 10 am CD 17.9 6.2 5.7 &&