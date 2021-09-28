U.S. Air Force photos by Kemberly Groue Military family members light lanterns during the Air Force Families Forever Fallen Hero Sky Lantern Lighting on the Biloxi Beach onSept. 24. The event, hosted by Keesler Air Force Base, included eco-friendly sky lanterns released in honor of fallen heroes.

