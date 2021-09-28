U.S. Air Force photos by Kemberly Groue Military family members light lanterns during the Air Force Families Forever Fallen Hero Sky Lantern Lighting on the Biloxi Beach onSept. 24. The event, hosted by Keesler Air Force Base, included eco-friendly sky lanterns released in honor of fallen heroes.
HONORING FALLEN HEROES
Graveside services for Mr. Conrad Woods Sr. will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at East Cemetery, Enterprise. There will not be a visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Private family services for Mrs. Ouida Bruce will be officiated by Pastor Mike Sahler at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Ouida Bruce, 94, a lifelong resident of Meridian, Miss., passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Mrs. B…
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Marilyn Adams, 68, of Clinton, who died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Woodlands Rehab & Healthcare Center, Clinton.
Funeral services for Mr. Tommie Lee Hardy will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Dennis Dunn and Bro. Ralph Henson officiating. Graveside services with full military honors will begin at 12 p.m. at the Mississippi Veteran's Memorial Cem…
