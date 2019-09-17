More than 60,000 Mississippi tobacco users have registered over 20 years with the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline, a telephone-based tobacco cessation service that helps users quit, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.
“Mississippi’s Tobacco Quitline consistently rates as one of the top Quitlines in the U.S.,” Amy Winter, director of the department's Office of Tobacco Control, stated in a news release. “In 2018, Mississippi had the highest quit rate in the nation and had a Quitline satisfaction rate of 95 percent.”
The Quitline, (1-800-QUIT-NOW), provides coaching and counseling, referrals, mailed materials, training to healthcare providers, Web-based services and free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), according to the news release.
Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death, disease and disability in the state, according to the news release.
People who stop smoking greatly reduce their risk of disease and early death. Although the health benefits are greater for people who stop at earlier ages, there are benefits at any age, according to the health department.
“Nearly 70 percent of all smokers want to quit,” Winter said. “The Mississippi Tobacco Quitline has helped thousands of Mississippians quit tobacco. Cessation coaching plus medication more than doubles your chances to successfully quit tobacco.”
