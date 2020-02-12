Gunn to kill DMV reorganization plan pushed by secretary of state

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.