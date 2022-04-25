Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.