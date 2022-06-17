Former Simpson County Chancery Clerk Tommy Joe Harvey, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to depriving a person of their civil rights.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby, of the FBI Jackson Field Office, said Harvey used pepper spray on a handcuffed person, identified in court documents as A.R., during a child custody hearing in 2017.
“During the hearing, A.R. became upset and left the courtroom before the hearing was over. A.R. was ordered back to the courtroom. Tommy Joe Harvey overheard the disruption. Moments later, Harvey found A.R. in her vehicle which was parked across the street. Harvey told one of his employees to bring him a can of pepper spray from inside his office. Harvey told A.R. to compose herself and not drive away or she would be pepper sprayed,” the news release said.
Court documents show Harvey used pepper spray on the person and continued to use pepper spray after she was handcuffed, investigators said.
“Harvey pepper sprayed her while she was trying to drive away. Harvey then told two Simpson County Sheriff’s Deputies to handcuff A.R. After she was handcuffed, and while being escorted to the courthouse by the deputies, Harvey pepper sprayed A.R. several more times,” the news release said.
Harvey served as Chancery Clerk for Simpson County from 2004 through May 31, 2022. He pleaded guilty to charges of deprivation of civil rights under color of law on February 23, 2022. He was sentenced Friday to two years probation and a $5,000 fine.
