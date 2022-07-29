A former corrections officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Yazoo City was arrested Monday on fraud charges related to COVID-19 funds.
Tarshuana Thomas, 34, of Flora, faces two counts of wire fraud for allegedly filing fraudulent loan applications for funds under the Paycheck Protection Program.
“According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, devised a scheme to obtain PPP funds by filing fraudulent loan applications with entities providing loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, including Fountainhead SPF and Capital Plus Financial,” the Department of Justice said in a news release announcing the arrest.
The case is being investigated by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Purdie is leading the prosecution.
A trial has been scheduled for Sept. 12. If convicted, Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud.
