The FBI Jackson Field Office is launching a Hate Crimes Awareness Campaign as part of a nationwide effort to encourage people to report hate crimes to law enforcement.
The new campaign comes after the FBI Uniformed Crime Report, which receives data from law enforcement agencies throughout the country, found the number of reported hate crimes rose significantly in 2020. Mississippi law enforcement agencies reported 64 hate crimes in 2020, which was an increase of 50 cases from 2019’s 14 cases.
For reporting purposes, the FBI UCR defines hate crimes as committed criminal offenses motivated by the offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. The FBI civil rights program puts a high priority on hate crimes due to the impact the crimes have on victims, families and communities.
“Hate-motivated crimes against anyone will not be tolerated by the FBI,” Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby said. “The FBI is dedicated to pursuing offenders of these heinous crimes and holding them accountable for their actions. If you are a victim or witness of a hate crime, you are encouraged to report it to local law enforcement and the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”
Reports can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
The Hate Crimes Awareness Campaign includes advertisements on more than a dozen billboards throughout Mississippi with information on how to report crimes, as well as two buses with campaign graphics. With the campaign, the FBI hopes to encourage more people to report crimes to law enforcement.
