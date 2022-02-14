Dobbs: State has unused tools in COVID-19 fight

After reaching a peak in January, cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been on the decline throughout Mississippi.
Data from Mississippi Department of Health show the sharp decline in new infections with 9,745 cases being reported on Jan. 10 and 2,212 cases on Feb. 10, the most recent data available.
In a media update Friday, state health officials said the decline was similar to that of the Delta variant last August, and while fewer infections is a relief, Mississippi isn’t out to the woods yet.
“We are not through the COVID pandemic,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said. “ We have a way to go.”
However, Dobbs said, Mississippi has unused treatments that could go a long way in helping Mississippians avoid serious complications from COVID-19. Oral antiviral treatments to treat coronavirus infections are available throughout the state and can help reduce hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.
“We have unused tools in our toolbox, and we want to make sure that everyone is aware that they’re available and can help save Mississippi lives,” he said.
There are two main oral antiviral medications available, Dobbs said. Paxlovid is very effective at treating COVID-19 infection, however, the drug does have some severe interactions with certain medications.
Mississippi also has an unused supply of Molnupiravir, which has fewer drug interactions than Paxlovid but is less effective, Dobbs said.
About 2,000 doses of Paxlovid and 10,000 doses of Molunpiravir are available throughout the state. Residents infected with COVID-19 can get a prescription from their doctor and receive the medication through a Walmart or Kroger pharmacy, Dobbs said.
The state also has a small supply of Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment that is effective against the Omicron variant on hand. Dobbs said Mississippi was allocated about 4,000 doses of Sotrovimab but only has about 347 doses left.
For residents undergoing cancer treatment or a recent organ transplant, Dobbs said it may be their immune system isn’t able to handle being vaccinated at this point. For those patients, the state has distributed a preventive antibody treatment to cancer centers and the University of Mississippi Medical Center for transplant patients.
“It’s basically a preventive monoclonal antibody for people who are at very high risk because of weakened immune systems,” he said. “It gives you basically six months of induced immune protection from antibodies through this infusion.”
As the number of options for treating COVID-19 continue to grow, Dobbs said the Mississippi Department of Health wanted to educate residents and medical providers.
Although many early treatments were earmarked for those at the highest risk for severe COVID-19, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are available for anyone with a prescription.
MSDH has set up a website, msdh.ms.gov/treatments, where medical providers and residents alike can see what options are available in their area.
With more information about what’s available, Dobbs said he hoped the medications would be put to use helping keep people from being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.
