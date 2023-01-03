U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and special agent Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Tuesday that a Canton man was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Randy Moncreaise, 42, conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around Neshoba County. During the course of the conspiracy, it was determined that Moncreaise was responsible for conspiring to distribute nearly four pounds of methamphetamine.
The case is the result of an investigation, dubbed “Orlando Land,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in Neshoba and Kemper County. “Orlando Land” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.
OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, the Philadelphia Police Department and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.
