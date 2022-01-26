A Bolton pharmacist was sentenced to five years in prison today for a heath care fraud scheme totaling more than $180 million.
In a news release, the Southern District Court of Mississippi announced David “Jason Rutland, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and receiving illegal kickbacks.
Court documents show Rutland was accused of adjusting prescription formulas to maximize the reimbursement. He was also accused of paying others to bring in prescriptions and misrepresenting copayments on claims to TRICARE and other insurance.
“According to court documents, David “Jason” Rutland, 42, of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of compounding pharmacies, schemed to defraud TRICARE and other health care benefit programs by distributing medically unnecessary compounded medications,” the news release read. “TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees and their families.”
In total, Rutland was accused of more than $180 million in fraudulent billing, more than $50 million of which came from federal health care programs.
On top of the five year prison sentence, Rutland was ordered to forfeit any assets connected with the scheme and pay restitution.
