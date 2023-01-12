Black Caucus pushes to revive initiatives, expand Medicaid

Associated Press | Rogelio V. Solis, File

FILE - Legislative Black Caucus Chairman, Sen. Angela Turner Ford, D-West Point, discusses specific concerns the group has regarding use of $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus money during a press briefing at the statehouse on May 1, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Ford on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, said that the Black Caucus agenda includes a push to ease the restoration of voting rights for former inmates, expand Medicaid, provide oversight for welfare spending and ensure that all parts of the state have access to high-speed internet and safe drinking water.