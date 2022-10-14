As winter surge approaches, few Mississippians get updated COVID-19 booster

Jaterius Myers, 12, holds hands with Miss USA Asya Branch to calm his nerves as Shawanda McQuarter, LPN with Jackson-HInds Comprehensive Health Center, administers the Pfizer vaccine. The free COVID19 vaccination event was held at New Horizon Church International in partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Jackson. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were available to those 12 years of age and older.