The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,875 cases and 151 deaths since March.
Statewide, the department reported 1,263 new cases and no additional deaths. It has reported a total of 166,194 cases of the novel coronavirus and a total of 3,961 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
The state had 12,924 new COVID-19 cases between Sunday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Dec. 6. This is higher than the number of new cases the state had during the previous week, 9,391.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Twitter Monday morning that the FDA will meet Thursday to review the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
“We hope to have ~25k doses for front-line healthcare by next week,” he said.
Dobbs’ department is advising Mississippians to only participate in work, school and other “absolutely essential” activities.
MSDH recommended on Dec. 2 that all Mississippi residents avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of one’s nuclear family or household.
The department is recommending that people avoid funerals, unless they are a member of the close family of the deceased, and is advising that the funerals are held outdoors. Other gatherings that MSDH recommends that people do not attend are social events, parties, family gatherings outside of one’s household or nuclear family, weddings, sporting events and in-person church services.
In Meridian, the city is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
Lauderdale, Neshoba and Kemper counties are on a list of 54 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. Indoor social gatherings in these counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
People in the counties must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.
Newton County: 14 new cases; 1,186 total cases since March. No new deaths; 29 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: one new case; 524 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.
Clarke County: seven new cases; 993 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 18 new cases; 2,391 total cases. No new deaths; 124 total deaths.
MSDH presumes 136,627 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 202 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
