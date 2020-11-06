The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Friday 24 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County and one additional death, bringing the county’s totals to 2,773 cases and 136 deaths.
The additional death occurred between October 13 and 30.
Statewide, the department reported 967 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 124,854 cases and 3,419 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Newton County, three new cases were reported; the county has had a total of 904 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 28 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported, bringing the case total to 342. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported no new cases, leading to a total of 812 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, nine new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,938. One new death was reported; it occurred between October 13 and 30. 112 deaths have been reported in the county since March.
The Department of Health presumes 105,839 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 113 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced COVID-19 safety measures for 16 counties, including Neshoba. In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
On Oct. 30, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
