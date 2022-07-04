Jaycie Collins has conquered another challenge, inspiring the world through her love and passion for swimming.

“I like the breaststroke, it's my favorite,” said Collins, who recently competed in the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida, bringing home two bronze medals and a gold medal in the 50m breaststroke.

Collins, who has Down syndrome, has always enjoyed swimming, because being in the water is stimulating, she said.

For 17 years, Collins has worked in the cafeteria at Crestwood Elementary. She hopes her success as a Special Olympian inspires others to follow their dreams as she did.

“I say work as hard as you can – and if you make it to the big show, go for gold,” Collins said.

Gearing up to compete in the Special Olympics, Collins spent the last year training at Meridian Community College. Her mother said Jaycie had many supporters throughout her training and the coaches at MCC went out of their way to teach her the proper dynamics of the breaststroke.

“Jaycie trained really hard,” Judy Collins said. “It was great to have the support. People were cheering, giving her pointers, and really helping her refine her stroke, getting stronger and better.”

The atmosphere in Orlando was a bit different than most competitions, her mother added.

“Everybody cheers for everybody else,” Judy Collins said. “They're just thrilled that people are swimming and doing what they love.”

Given how many hours Jaycie has trained in the past four years, her father, Joe Collins is proud to see his daughter bring home the gold.

“At the same time we were her coach, we were certainly proud of her as parents and amazed at how hard she had worked,” he said.