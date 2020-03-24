Special judge appointed to Chancery Court following shooting of Judge Charles Smith

The Supreme Court of Mississippi announced Tuesday that it has appointed H. David Clark, II, as a special judge for the 12th Chancery Court District, following the shooting last week of Judge Charles Smith.
Smith remained hospitalized this week, according to Chancery Court Judge Larry Primeaux.
Smith was shot outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse on March 16, after he exited his truck, police said.
He was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Police have not made any arrests or released information about a suspect, but said the shooting was 'personal.'
The 12th District includes Lauderdale and Clarke Counties.
Clark is retired, but will hear Judge Smith's cases until he is able to return to the bench, Primeaux said.
Prior to his retirement in 2018, Clark was a long serving chancery judge in the Second Court District, which covers Jasper, Scott and Newton counties.
