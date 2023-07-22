For the second time, Fortune Magazine has recognized Southern Pipe & Supply as one of the Top 100 Employers for Millennials in the country.
Southern Pipe and Supply, with one hundred and thirty locations in seven states, is the largest privately-owned distributor of plumbing, heating, air-conditioning, industrial, mechanical and waterworks materials in the southeast. Southern Pipe is the only distributor in the United States to have been selected to the Fortune list.
Fortune worked with its long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997—a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and thirst for growth opportunities. Fortune has been compiling this millennial designation since 2015, when the youngest group of millennials turned 18 years old and entered the workforce.
Southern Pipe’s consistent effort to be the construction industry’s employer of choice has made a massive impact through the years, resulting in countless accolades and recognitions. These efforts are continuing to make inroads with young demographics like Millennials, who according to Pew Research now make up over a third of the entire labor force.
Ninety-five percent of respondents rated the company a great place to work, compared to the national average of 57%. In Fortune’s analysis of the company, the top two reasons employees gave for ranking Southern Pipe and Supply so highly were the sense of family and working with people that care for each other.
Southern Pipe and Supply’s Director of Culture and Development Doug Kennedy said it was an honor to be recognized as a top employer.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Fortune.” Kennedy said. “As a company, one of our primary objectives is to invest a great deal of time and effort into being a company that attracts and retains great people. But the real reason we are a best place to work is because of our family members. They create an amazing, inclusive culture of respect that allows everyone to be themselves and have fun at work.“
President and CEO Jay Davidson, who is the fourth-generation leader of the family owned company since it first opened its doors in 1938, said Southern Pipe’s employees are the best around.
“I am thankful to be working with the best on the planet,” said Davidson. “The millennials working here are making an incredible impact on our organization.”
