Southern Crop focuses on the medicine in medicinal cannabis

Business leaders, healthcare professionals and elected officials gathered at Southern Crop on 49th Avenue on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the medical marijuana cultivator’s new Meridian facility and learn more about the direction the company looks to take as medicinal cannabis develops in Mississippi.
Southern Crop Co-Founder and CEO Randy J. Mire, who has a background as a pharmacist, said one of his goals for Southern Crop is to offer a truly medicinal product. From cleaning protocols to processing, he said, making sure the facility and products are medicinal grade is critical to the company’s mission.
“We believe that marijuana has the potential to improve the lives of many people in our state, and we’re committed to working with our community partners to ensure the marijuana is issued safely and responsibly,” he said.
Southern Crop’s 175,000-square-foot facility, which was the first to receive cultivation and processing licenses from the Mississippi Department of Health, has spared no expense when it comes to security, regulation and processing, Mire said.
The facility is one of only a handful in the nation that hosts an ENTEX machine, which extracts the medicinal cannabinoids from the marijuana plants and distills it into a solution that can then be used in gummy candies, cookies, vaping oils or other products, Mire said. Having an ENTEX at its disposal puts Southern Crop at the forefront of the medicinal marijuana industry, he said.
“Very few people have this, and it allows us to give a strong, potent product,” he said.
Mire said there are fewer than 10 ENTEX machines operating in the United States, and Southern Crop’s machine is the only one in Mississippi.
Additionally, Mire said Southern Crop has invested in a soft-gel capsule machine. While edible foods and gummies, vaping oils or smokeable marijuana are effective, some patients prefer a pill. The capsule machine takes the distilled cannabinoids and puts it in gel capsules similar to those used in over-the-counter medicine, he said.
“We’ll be the only one in the state having this technology as well,” he said.
Robert Naudin, chief strategy officer for Southern Crop, said the company has also invested heavily in making sure there is uniformity across its products. There is no standardization for marijuana, he said, and customers at a dispensary can sometimes get confused as to what they are buying.
For example, a customer may see a bag of 10 gummies with a total of 100 milligrams of cannabinoids or a bag of 10 gummies with 10 milligrams of cannabinoids each, Naudin said. The bags may seem similar but where as each gummy in the second bag contains 10 milligrams of cannabinoids, he said, one gummy in the first bag may have 10 milligrams and another may have 80 milligrams.
In keeping with the medicinal cannabis approach, Naudin said Southern Crop’s processing is set up to ensure accurate, uniform dosage across its product lines. When customers pick up a Southern Crop product, he said, they can be sure the dosage is the same throughout.
So far, Southern Crop has harvested two crops of medical marijuana and has a third crop well on its way to maturity. The company is still working to bring several aspects of the processing stage online before products are ready for sale to dispensaries and shipped out.
When fully operational, Southern Crop will have its own line of dispensaries under the retail brand SOAR, Mire said. The company is also working with more than 20 dispensary partners throughout the state to which it plans to license its other brands of products, which include Flight, Beyond and SoCrop.
As the medical cannabis industry reaches maturity in Mississippi, Mire said he wanted to thank the state and local officials, business leaders and others who helped Southern Crop get established. While there are still aspects of the medical marijuana program that need work, he said, the potential and the drive is there to provide a product that will greatly benefit the people of Mississippi.
