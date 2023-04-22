Southern Crop, which received the first cannabis cultivation and processing license from the Mississippi Department of Health, will officially open its Meridian on Thursday with a grand opening ceremony. The event is by invitation only and will commence at 4:30 p.m. with a welcome message from its CEO, Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and a private site tour at 5p.m.

Southern Crop’s 175,000-square-foot facility contains proprietary automated packaging systems, state-of-the-art kitchen, and 105,000 square feet of indoor canopy space. Housed in a repurposed building that was vacant for 20+ years, it is one of two Tier 6 facilities in Mississippi.

“This cutting-edge processing operation and pharmaceutical-grade cultivation facility will produce high quality cannabis products for patients of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Program,” Southern Crop Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Randy J. Mire said.

The cultivation team is being led by Isaiah Steinbach, who has two decades of cultivation experience and was part of a six-time award winning team, culminating with the “Best of California” award. After relocating with his family, Steinbach is now a Mississippi resident and is passing his industry knowledge on to locals who are new to the cannabis industry.

The company’s new cultivation site will bolster employment opportunities in east Mississippi and currently employs 34 residents hired during the first phase of development. Southern Crop is estimating it will create approximately 100 new jobs as subsequent phases are rolled out.

Employment opportunities at Southern Crop range from entry level to professional roles. The company is also working with many local vendors in sectors such as transportation, security, legal services, IT management, maintenance, and cleaning supplies and will continue to support local businesses.

Meridian Mayor Jimmy Smith has said previously that, “Meridian is open for business,” and Southern Crop Chief Strategy Officer Rob Naudin said the city has backed up that claim.

“The City of Meridian has been incredibly supportive and welcoming every step of the way, and we are excited to bring new opportunities its way,” he said.

Patients will have access to a wide variety of products, consumption methods, and dosing options provided by Southern Crop’s inaugural Bold Brand Collective consisting of SOAR, Fligh, Beyond and SoCrop. These brands will be available to licensed wholesale partners throughout the state in addition to the up-and-coming owned retail brand SOAR.

About Southern Crop

Southern Crop is primed to lead the forefront of change beyond the current industry standards. The company is positioned for a multi-state expansion stemming from its commitment to produce top-of-the-line cannabis products through innovation and high standards from seed to sale. The goal is to cultivate a long-term positive impact that is the catalyst for the availability of options and access to premium plant-based wellness CPG products.