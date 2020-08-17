Students at Southeast Lauderdale Elementary will participate in distance learning until Sept. 2, school leaders said Monday.
Students returned to school last week after campuses were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
Superintendent John-Mark Cain said in a statement that while the district is experiencing a relatively low number of coronavirus cases, Southeast Lauderdale Elementary is seeing a spike in the number of staff testing positive for COVID-19 or showing COVID-19 symptoms.
"After conversations with local and state health officials, we believe this action will ensure the safety of both staff and students," Cain said in the statement.
The school plans to reopen on Sept. 2 with further details being provided by building-level administration, the statement said.
