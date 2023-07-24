Whether through sports, the band, clubs or Career and Technical Education, Southeast Lauderdale High School is working to get all of its students involved in extracurricular activities.
Studies have shown that students who are engaged in sports, clubs and school activities, besides just academics, are more likely to attend class regularly and graduate with their classmates, school officials say.
Southeast High’s efforts are paying off. While watching the number of students actively involved on campus grow significantly over the past year, the school is receiving national recognition as a result.
Southeast is one of 20 schools implementing student success systems in a rural cohort supported by the Rural Schools Collaborative as part of the National GRAD Partnership for Advancing Student Success Systems. The GRAD partnership is led by the Everyone Graduates Center at Johns Hopkins University.
As a part of the GRAD Partnership’s Black Belt cohort, Southeast receives coaching and technical assistance from the University of West Alabama.
Through the cohort, Southeast has received a two-year, $10,000 grant to help in its efforts to improve attendance and bolster graduation rates of students. This coming school year will be the second year of the grant.
Since receiving the grant last August, the number of Southeast students involved in extracurricular activities has grown from having only 60% of students connected to something other than academics to having 88% of students connected, according to a presentation from school officials during a one-year celebration of the cohort back in May.
By actively recruiting students to get involved, the school has been able to expand a color guard team, the band and an Esports team, as well as form a diamond girls group to support the baseball team. A student now films the basketball team’s games and assists the team as manager. Another student uses his drone to help with footage for the football team.
“The premise of this grant was designed to foster a deep connection between students and their school by providing engaging activities that inspire them to stay connected and ultimately complete their graduation with flying colors,” Dr. DeShannon Davis, assistant superintendent for Human Resources and Compliance, told school board members during a recent board meeting.
“This grant has provided an invaluable opportunity for students from Southeast to showcase their talents and skills on a national stage, empowering them to explore new horizons beyond their comfort zone while at the same time receiving recognition they will always cherish,” she said.
