Jimmie Smith has defeated Percy Bland in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Meridian.
In Tuesday’s race, Smith won 3,229 votes, or 57.7%, while Bland won 2,364 votes, or 42.3%, according to preliminary results.
Smith will face face Robert J. Ray, a Republican, and current Ward 5 council member Weston Lindemann, an Independent, in the general election on June 8.
Smith had previously run for mayor in 2005, but lost the race to John Robert Smith.
Born in Chicago, Jimmie Smith moved to Meridian as a teenager and has spent all of his adult life in the Queen City. When he first arrived in Meridian, he worked at Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Health Systems.
He then joined Meridian Police Department, where he had stints in the patrol division, the detective division and the SWAT Team. He then served Lauderdale County as a supervisor for 20 years. Smith went on to work for a bonding company called Government Consultants before retiring a few years ago.
In an interview with The Meridian Star before the election, Smith said he would employ a full-time engineer in his administration who would help monitor and improve city infrastructure. He also said he would encourage the police chief to ensure police vehicles are patrolling city streets.
Bland will depart the mayor’s post after serving two terms. During his tenure, the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian opened and downtown Meridian has seen revitalization, including the ongoing renovation of the Threefoot Building.
In the City Council runoffs, Joseph Norwood has won the Democratic nomination for Ward 3, and Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey has won the Democratic nomination for Ward 5.
Preliminary results for the runoff races for mayor, Ward 3 and Ward 5 are below.
MAYOR
Percy Bland III: 2,364 (42.3%)
Jimmie Smith: 3,229 (57.7%)
CITY COUNCIL
Ward 3
Fannie M. Johnson: 360 (33.4%)
Joseph Norwood: 719 (66.6%)
Ward 5
Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey: 666 (65.0%)
Allan “Al” Willis: 359 (35.0%)
