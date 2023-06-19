Six area students recently graduated from high school at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus.
MSMS’s class of 2023 graduates included Mackenzie Brannon, David Johnson, Brianna Moore, Brianna Riordan and Sophia Williams, all of Meridian, and Lexi Holdiness of the Enterprise community.
Johnson, the child of Sarah and Paul Johnson, is a National Merit Finalist and will be attending Colby College.
Holdiness, who previously attended Enterprise High School, is the child of Jeremy and Lola Holdiness. She was elected to the MSMS Hall of Fame, which is one of the highest honors at the school, and will be attending Mississippi State University.
Brannon, who previously attended Russell Christian Academy, is the child of Amber Brannon. She will be attending The University of Mississippi this fall.
Moore, the child of Eric Moore and Cheryl Moore, previously attended Clarkdale High School. She will be attending the University of Tampa this fall.
Riordan, the child of Helen Reynolds and Michael Riordan, previously attended Russell Christian Academy. She will be attending The University of Mississippi this fall.
Williams, who previously attended Northeast Lauderdale High School, is the child of Anna Hover and Robert Williams. She will be attending Rhodes College this fall.
This year’s graduating class from MSMS has accepted more than $8.2 million in scholarships to attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation.
Founded in 1987 on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women, MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced high school students attending 11th and 12th grades, according to a school news release.
