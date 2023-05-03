Tickets go on sale Thursday for the iconic ‘90s alternative rock band Sister Hazel, slated to perform a show at the Mississippi State University Riley Center Aug. 10.
Sister Hazel is now a regular fixture on the country and indie charts with an active touring schedule across the nation.
The Aug. 10 show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center, located on Fifth Street in downtown Meridian.
Season ticket holders and Friends of the Lady members were able to purchase advance tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets go on sale for the public starting at 9 a.m. Thursday via www.msurileycenter.com or by calling 601-696-2200.
Sister Hazel, from Gainesville, Florida, burst onto the music scene with the platinum 1997 album “… Somewhere More Familiar” and the infectious Top 20 single “All for You.” Since then, the group has co-founded the annual The Rock Boat music cruise, made its Grand Ole Opry debut, and forged strong ties with its fans – known as Hazelnuts. The band’s loping rhythms, anthemic choruses, and Ken Block’s emotive lead vocals create a distinctive sound for which they are well recognized.
“We are always looking for opportunities to add new, fun shows that cover a range of genres,” said Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus at MSU-Meridian. “Sister Hazel has a strong fan base of devoted followers. In keeping with the response to Gin Blossoms last year, we expect a similar crowd of enthusiastic followers and some sing-alongs.”
