The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Carrie Vaughn of Pachuta in Jasper County.
She is described as a black female, five feet tall, weighing 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Vaughn was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 2, at about 3:30 am in the area of County Road 290 in Clarke County, walking in an unknown direction.
Family members say Vaughn suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts contact Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.
