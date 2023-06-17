Meridian and Lauderdale County firefighters were treated to freshly grilled hamburgers, hotdogs and a plethora of sides on Wednesday as Mitchell Distributing hosted a firefighter appreciation dinner. Adam Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Distributing, said the company wanted to thank Meridian Fire Department for its quick response to a fire at one of the company’s warehouses in April, as well as the assistance firefighters provide to the community every day.

