The Clarke County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a body was found Sunday morning.
Around 7 a.m., deputies found a Black male on Highway 18 near Highway 512 dead from gunshot wounds, Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White said.
White said the victim has not been identified and the case is being treated as a homicide.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clarke County Sheriff's Department at 601-776-3956 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
