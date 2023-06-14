Storms moving through the area Wednesday bring with them the threat of severe weather, the National Weather Service in Jackson warned.
Good morning ArkLaMiss! We have another eventful weather day ahead of us as we have a moderate chance for severe weather today. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph, hail up to tennis ball size, and possible tornadoes. Stay tuned with us for updates! pic.twitter.com/YutOPiDjuU— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) June 14, 2023
Lauderdale County, along with much of the central Mississippi area, is under a moderate risk for damaging storms. In a forecast posted to social media, the National Weather Service said significant severe storms are likely with winds up to 80 mph, tennis ball size hail and potential tornadoes.
In a social media post, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency urged residents to take precautions as severe weather approaches. Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, know a safe place to go in the event of a tornado and how to get there, prepare for potential power outages and keep an eye out for debris when driving.
The greatest threat from the storms will be late afternoon and into Wednesday night.
The east Mississippi region is also under an elevated threat of flash flooding. The forecast shows between 2-5 inches of rain is possible in a short time frame, which can cause flooding in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.
A flash flood watch was issued at 2:50 a.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. Thursday.
The wet weather is expected to continue with rain and thunderstorms forecast through the weekend.
