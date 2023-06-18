An enhanced risk of severe weather exists for much of central Mississippi Sunday afternoon and into the night.
⚠️⚠️Severe weather is likely across the area now through late tonight as multiple rounds of severe weather will affect the region. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail up to tennis ball size are the main threats with storms, but tornadoes can't be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/8OaMOv1WEt— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) June 18, 2023
The National Weather Service in Jackson said the storms could bring winds up to 70 mph, hail up to a tennis ball in size and the potential for tornadoes.
In addition to the severe weather, Lauderdale County was also put under a flood warning as additional rain is expected. Residents are encouraged to use caution in low lying areas and places with poor drainage.
Ahead of the storms, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency urged residents to have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts, identify a safe place to go and avoid traveling during the storms if possible.
County residents can sign up for emergency alerts from Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency by texting their zip code to 888777 or online at lemaonline.com
The City of Meridian also has an emergency notification system for residents living or working within the city limits. To sign up for city alerts, text "MERIDIANMS" to 99411 or follow the link on the city's website, meridianms.org.
More rain and thunderstorms are expected as residents observe Juneteenth on Monday, with the main threat of showers in the afternoon. The potential for afternoon storms is expected to continue through Thursday.
