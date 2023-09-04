Secretary of State Michael Watson joins fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State in proclaiming September as National Voter Registration Month.
During September, the Secretary of State's Office, along with government agencies and organizations across the country, will promote the importance of voting and the significance of keeping your voter registration information up-to-date.
“Voting is a fundamental right for all citizens, and we encourage those who are eligible to exercise their civic duty. I'm proud of our continued efforts to encourage participation, including registering over 230,000 Mississippians since taking office," Watson said.
National Voter Registration Month was established in 2002 as a means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.
This year, Sept., 19, 2023, will be highlighted by the national Secretaries of State association and other voter outreach groups as National Voter Registration Day. Since its inception in 2012, more than 5 million Americans have either registered to vote or updated their voter registration on this day.
Mississippi holds elections every year, with this year’s elections including both state and county positions. Up for grabs are local positions such as sheriff, county supervisor, tax assessor and tax collector, as well as statewide seats, such as governor, lieutenant governor and Secretary of State.
To be eligible to vote in the Nov. 7 general election, you must register in-person by Oct. 9. All mailed voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 10.
For voter registration or elections questions, contact ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov or call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786. Residents can also contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731 with questions or concerns.
