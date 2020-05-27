Second suspect charged in Meridian stabbing death

A second suspect faces a murder charge in connection with a Monday stabbing death in Meridian.
Aniyah Brooks,17, was charged on Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of Jeremiah Andrew Chapman of Newton County, police said.
Another suspect in the case, 19-year-old Isaiah Clark of Meridian, turned himself in around 6:30 p.m. Monday. He was later charged with murder.
Both Brooks and Clark made initial appearances in Meridian Municipal Court on Wednesday.
Their arrests came after police responded Monday morning at an abandoned house in the 3800 block of 42nd Street. Police found Chapman's body at the home.
No motive has been established in the case, but it appears Brooks and Chapman met on social media, according to MPD interim Chief Charles Coleman.
"My heart hurts, simply because these are our children," Coleman said. "We’ve got to do something to turn this tide of violence in our city around."
Earnest Clark, another man sought in the case, turned himself in Wednesday morning. He was released after police determined he wasn’t involved, Coleman said. Earnest Clark and Isaiah Clark are not related.
The suspects are expected to appear in court at noon Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
